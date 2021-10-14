listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

It’s been over five years since Band of Horses released their last record. So it came as great news that they will drop their new album, Things Are Great, on January 21. We get the first taste with the lead single release “Crutch.” It’s a guitar-driven pop tune that is both deeply personal and hopeful. It’s the classic Band of Horses sound that we love. It feels like the return of a long lost friend.

In a statement, front man Ben Bridwell said that the new song and album are autobiographical: “I think like a lot of my songs, ‘Crutch’ starts with something from my real life. Obviously ‘Crutch’ means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.”

