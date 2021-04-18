listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Beach Bunny, fronted by vocalist/guitarist Lili Trifilio, originally released “Cloud 9” on their 2020 album, Honeymoon. Now, Tegan and Sara have joined with the band to release a new version of the song featuring updated lyrics containing gender neutral and feminine pronouns.

In a press release, Tegan and Sara state, “We’re massive fans of Beach Bunny, and when we heard ‘Cloud 9’ for the first time, fell in love with the brilliant lyrics and addictive melody.” They go on to thank Trifilio for allowing them to change the pronouns in the chorus and help make the song more relatable to everyone.

