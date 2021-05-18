listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

It’s official! Fits of Laughter, the new major-label debut album from Louisville’s own Bendigo Fletcher is slated to hit record store shelves on August 13. We had our first preview of the album with the instantly-catchy song “Evergreen”.

Now we’ve gotten a second taste of what’s to come. “Sugar in the Creek” is the album’s opening track. It’s much more subdued than Evergreen, with its banjo-driven indie folk feel.

“The banjo riff lived in my head as a kind of internal rhythm for a long while before we built ‘Sugar in the Creek’ around it,” frontman Ryan Anderson reveals, “so it feels fitting to sing about dancing when we play it. I think the words came during a personal journey to embracing ‘I don’t know’ as a perfectly suitable answer for big questions, perhaps having felt encouraged from reading a feature on some of Devendra Barnhart’s related thoughts. It’s a liberating, honest bridge of a phrase that makes me want to dance.”

We’re so excited for the band and their Elektra Records album debut! We couldn’t be more proud of the band!

