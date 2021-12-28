listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Best Coast have released their new song, “Leading,” featuring backing vocals from teen sensations The Linda Lindas. The track will appear on the forthcoming deluxe version of their 2020 album Always Tomorrow, which is due out January 7th via Concord Records.

The expanded version also includes the album’s B-sides that were released on Record Store Day 2020, like “Sweetness” and “Birthday.” There is also a cover of Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy” on the deluxe edition. The expanded digital LP includes two original tracks, including “Leading” and “All Alone.”

Frontwoman Bethany Cosentino says that the song is “about trying to find hope during the apocalypse,” and she describes the Linda Lindas as her “favorite young voices.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.