Oil industry-fueled climate change and the explosion of wildfires in the West the last few years are the likely inspiration for “Fire Line,” the ominous new song and accompanying video from Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and musician Billy Strings.

Known for his energetic live performances (perhaps you caught one of his 3 sold-out Louisville shows recently?) and virtuoso guitar playing, he defies genre by effortlessly blending elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psych rock, improvisation and jam band.

“Fire Line” is a preview of his upcoming album release, Renewal, due September 24th via Rounder Records.

