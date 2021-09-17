listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and founding member of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Robert Levon Been, has released the new album “The Card Counter,” the soundtrack to the new Paul Schrader film of the same name. It’s Been’s first solo first solo soundtrack. (BRMC provided the soundtrack to Jeff Baena’s “Life After Beth” in 2013) For a taste of the album, check out the haunting and moody “Adore.”

