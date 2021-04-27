listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Longtime WFPK favorite Brett Dennen just released ‘See The World’, the hopeful title track of his upcoming album due out July 23rd. He is encouraging us to get out and see the world at a time when we need it more than ever. Seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, he delivers an optimistic message of coming through it all seeing the world again in a more loving and positive light.

Dennen sings of “diamond beaches” and “prism streams,” and reminds us that “You don’t have to be rich to get around / There are mansions growing out of the ground.” In the refrain, he urges “Days go by / Get out and see the world with your own eyes”

In a message to fans he says: “Live life and feel it for yourself! Gain your own wisdom & sapience. In doing so we will all have a deeper connection & a greater understanding of what it means to be human. We will have a more powerful love for all human kind & the planet. I’d love to hear your stories about how you are beginning to see the world again.”

