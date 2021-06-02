listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

After days of online hints of collaborative music from CHVRCHES and The Cure’s Robert Smith, we have their new electronic-pop single, “How Not to Drown”. It’s a haunting duet between Lauren Mayberry and the Goth icon, whose band is said to be a major influence of the Scottish group.

The song creatively came together during the pandemic via audio file sharing and video calls. CHVRCHES plan on releasing their 4th studio album ‘Screen Violence’ due August 27 via Glassnote.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.