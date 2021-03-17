listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

“Super Monster”, the super debut album by Claud (aka 21-year-old singer/songwriter Claud Mintz) grabbed us at first listen earlier this year. One of our favorite tracks on the album, and there are many, is “Guard Down”. It’s an upbeat synth-pop tune that addresses unrequited love.

Claud says of the song, “I have the hardest time opening up and letting my guard down. When I wrote this song, I had just found out somebody I had feelings for started seeing someone else and my immediate emotional response was to convince myself I didn’t care, even though I really did. The verses and chorus sort of make fun of how I keep myself closed off, but my rap towards the end of the song is a super honest stream of consciousness.”