Formed in 2012 while attending Belmont University, the Nashville band COIN was founded on the idea of just playing one show. Since their humble beginning, the group has worked its way up to headlining shows and playing major festivals like Lollapalooza.

The synth-pop trio is known for their contagious energy, and their latest single, “Chapstick,” is a prime example. It’s an infectious hook filled pop-rocker with a catchy sing-along chorus. People Magazine recently listed them among “The Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark on the Musical Landscape in 2021,” adding, “This alt-pop group is giving other bands a run for their money.”

In a recent tweet, lead singer Chase Lawrence described the single as if you “…fed hours of 60s, 70s rock into a computer & politely asked them to pick up in 2023.” The band also stated, “Chapstick is an attempt to describe something as inhuman as A.I. experiencing something so acutely human as a first”

You can catch the band in action this Saturday 11/4 at Mercury Ballroom in Louisville.

