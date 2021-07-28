listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Men at Work founding member/frontman and successful solo artist Colin Hay has shared an album of covers of some of this favorite songs from the ‘60s. I JUST DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO WITH MYSELF showcases his take on classics from the Beatles, Dusty Springfield, Faces, and Jimmy Cliff and others that made a lasting impression on him. One of our favorites is his version of The Kinks classic, “Waterloo Sunset.”

Hay wrote, “‘Waterloo Sunset’ is brilliance on so many levels. It stalks the boards of vaudeville halls of Britain, it talks of the exquisite beauty of home. It introduces us to Terry and Julie, two people who remain in our eternal consciousness. A sublime melody, one of the greatest guitar lines ever, a perfect pop song. Whenever I listen to it, or play it, it creates an ache in my heart, for family I loved and lost, and for a time forever unforgotten. It was nothing but joy to be able to record a version of one of the greatest songs ever written.”

