Courtney Barnett just announced her third studio album Things Take Time, Take Time, set for release on November 12th. Two years in the making, we get the first taste with the lead track, “Rae Street.” It’s a mid-tempo tune that takes a look at the mundane daily routines of suburban life while juxtaposing it against high speed pace of modern society.

Barnett also announced her upcoming North American tour kicking off November 29th. Sadly no Louisville date, but closest shows will be in Nashville and Columbus, OH.

