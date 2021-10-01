listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

We’re really looking forward to Courtney Barnett’s upcoming album Things Take Time, Take Time, which is set for release November 12. The new single “Write A List of Things to Look Forward To,” is a joyful love letter to friends and friendship and we love it!

From a press release: “Write A List of Things To Look Forward To” takes its name from the technique one of Barnett’s friends advocated for her to get her out of a depressive funk, and paints a bittersweet picture of small wins and the circle of life. “Nobody knows why we keep trying”, she sings, “And so on it goes, I’m looking forward to the next letter that I’m gonna get from you”. It strikes the exact chord between wistfulness and acceptance, and points to a deeper level of complexity in Barnett’s songwriting. “I found a deeper communication with people in my life – deeper conversations”, Barnett notes of this new phase. “And a new level of gratitude for friendships that had been there for so long that I had maybe taken for granted”.

