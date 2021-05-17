listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

As Crowded House fans, we’ve been waiting a long time for a new album from the New Zealand band. Over a decade, but who’s counting? With the new song ‘Playing With Fire’ we get another glimpse of Dreamers Are Waiting, their highly anticipated new release due June 4.

Frontman Neil Finn said in a statement: “This song was formed out of a Crowded House jam, live in the studio but then evolved its character through many twists and turns during quarantine in 2020. ‘Playing With Fire’ carries within it the contradiction I often feel on joyous occasions, the presence of hope together with an impending sense of doom.”

