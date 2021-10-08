listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan has announced his upcoming new album with the release of the lead track, “Metal Heart,” written by Cat Power’s Chan Marshall.

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers Imposter will be released November 12th. It’s more than just an album of covers, it’s a personal journey through an influential collection of songs that have had deep meaning in Dave’s life. All 12 songs on Imposter were composed by Gahan’s favorite songwriters including Neil Young, Bob Dylan, PJ Harvey, Mark Lanegan as well as Charlie Chaplin and others. The album is a reflection of Dave’s life. Stories told by others, but reinterpreted in his own distinct voice.

Gahan commented, “When I listen to other people’s voices and songs—more importantly the way they sing them and interpret the words—I feel at home. I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There’s not one performer on the record who I haven’t been moved by.”

He adds, “I know we made something special, and I hope other people feel that and it takes them on a little kind of trip—especially people who love music and have for years.”

