She began her career over a decade ago, sharing original songs and covers on YouTube, amassing over 2 million subscribers. Now at the age of 26, singer/songwriter dodie (Dodie Clark) has just released her debut album, “Build A Problem”. It’s a 22 track album showcasing her unique brand of smart indie-pop-folk. We fell in love with her delicate voice and totally love her tender and sometimes sharp self-conscious lyrics.

One of our favorite tracks is “Special Girl”. It’s all about self-acceptance in spite of feeling unlovable. It’s just one of many catchy and touching songs on the album. It’s quite special. So is she!

