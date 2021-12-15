listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Dope Lemon is the solo recording project for Angus Stone, one half of the Australian duo of Angus and Julia Stone. “Rose Pink Cadillac” is the title track of the upcoming third record, and sets the mood for the album with its slinky romantic groove.

“This new Dope Lemon record Rose Pink Cadillac has been an epic frontier to have embarked on,” Stone explains of the album. “The making of this creation took months of many tireless long nights… plus many bottles of delicious whiskey and treats.

“Each time the writing of a new album takes a new chapter out of my life and freezes it in time. The days and months poured into making this record disappear in the blink of an eye, it’s a mix of hard work and pure joy.”

Rose Pink Cadillac is set to release January 7 via BMG.

