“Down” is a snarling revenge fantasy – you messed with me, and you messed with me for the last time. It swirls wah guitars, organs and background singers as St. Vincent refracts the bold and funky sounds of Memphis in her singular art pop way.

“Down” is another sweet preview of her upcoming album release “Daddy’s Home”, hitting record store shelves this Friday, May 14, via Loma Vista.

Check out this cool, grainy, old-school video co-directed by St. Vincent and Bill Benz.

