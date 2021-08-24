listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

One of our all-time favorite Philly bands, Dr. Dog has said that they are “done touring for good,” but not breaking up either. Despite no longer performing live, they still intend to be a band. A farewell tour that takes them to years’ end was also announced.

At the same time, they released their cover of the Ini Kamoze 90’s dancehall classic, “Here Comes the Hotstepper.”

The band took to social media to break the news: “It is a disturbing thing to read, I’m sure, and trust me, an equally unsettling thing to write, but it’s all good,” they wrote. “It’s important to us that you understand that this is not a break up or anything like that. We don’t know what Dr. Dog will do, we just know it won’t include going on tour, except the tour we’re announcing now, which is going to rule.”

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.