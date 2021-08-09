listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Duran Duran bring us “MORE JOY!” another preview of their upcoming album release Future Past. They added some J-pop fun to the track collaborating with the Japanese all-girl punk band CHAI. The result is an energetic pop-punk-disco flavored jam.

Speaking about the new track, keyboardist Nick Rhodes said: “The song ‘MORE JOY!’ was born out of a crazy jam with Duran Duran, Graham Coxon and Erol Alkan. It was such an unusual piece we weren’t quite sure if it would fit in at first. It reminded me of one of those retro Japanese video games, which I always found quite uplifting. We came up with the chant “more joy” early on, and that became the key to the rest of the track. We all agreed that it would sound really great with Japanese female voices on it, and that’s when Simon had the inspired idea to ask CHAI if they would possibly collaborate with us. To our joy they agreed, and the result most certainly brought an incredible new energy to the song. They are so special!!”

