Duran Duran celebrate their 40 years together as a band on their latest single “Anniversary.” It captures their classic sound with their trademark mix of synths, guitars, and popping bass with numerous hints of their earlier hits. Their new album, Future Past will be released October 22.

Here’s what Duran’s John Taylor had to say about the new track:

“Anniversary is a special song for us. Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way.

After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what “being together” and “staying together” can really mean, it’s not something we would have thought song-worthy 40 years ago but we do today!

It was also fun to build a track with hints of previous Duran hits, they’re like Easter eggs, for the fans to find.” See if you can find them:

