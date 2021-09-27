listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Duran Duran teamed up with legendary producer Giorgio Moroder for the new song “Tonight United.” The song has hints of Duran’s classic 80’s sound infused with the disco beat that Moroder is most famous for. Duran’s Simon LeBon called the collaboration “music for a world that’s coming back together”. It’s the latest single from the band’s upcoming LP Future Past.

