listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Durand Jones & the Indications have shared “Witchoo”, the lead single/video from their upcoming album, Private Space, due July 30th. Reflective of the track’s vibrant, playful energy, the Weird Life-directed video features the five band members and close friends, transitioning from a live performance to an electric backstage soirée.

Anchored by the high-low harmonies of Aaron Frazer (drums/vocals) and Durand Jones (vocals), and rounded out by Blake Rhein (guitar), Steve Okonski (keys), and Mike Montgomery (bass), The Indications are true masters at melding revival sounds with a modern attitude.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.