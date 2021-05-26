listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Muscle Shoals songwriter Dylan LeBlanc pays tribute to the artists who inspired his unique sound with the Pastimes EP, due out June 18 on ATO Records. It’s a self-produced collection of six covers that LeBlanc says inspired him musically and spiritually.

The first release from the project is the beautiful rendition of “Gentle on My Mind,” written by John Hartford and made famous by Glen Campbell.

Elsewhere on Pastimes, recorded at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, LeBlanc show his love of classic rock, covering Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, and others by Bob Dylan, JJ Cale, and Buffalo Springfield.

“I come from a heavy country music background,” says LeBlanc. “My father made his living as a writer for the Nashville Machine growing up, he loved this song and it was heavily played around the house and passed and sang at gatherings and parties where everyone was drinking and laughing and feeling no pain as they say. I love the story of this song about a drifter roaming from place untethered to anyone or anything therefore making the moment of missing his muse more pure. I can relate as I have naturally always wanted to roam from place to place and be free. I love this song so much and it holds a nostalgic and wonderful place in my heart.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.