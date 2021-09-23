listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Eels will be back in a big way in 2022. The indie rockers have a new album, Extreme Witchcraft, scheduled for release on January 28th. Then Eels will hit the road in March for a tour of Europe and North America.

To give us a preview of Extreme Witchcraft, Eels have dropped the first single, “Good Night on Earth”, which singer/songwriter Mark Oliver Everett calls “a fuzzed-out, bluesy/punky/dancey number”.

