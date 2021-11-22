listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

It was love at first listen! We immediately fell for Elise LeGrow‘s soulful vocals and her latest single, “Forever.” The song was inspired by her grandparents, Audrey and Osborne, who shared over 50 years of marriage.

The track is from her latest album, Gratitude, showcasing her expressive soulful vocals that blend hints of classic Motown R&B, neo–soul, and modern pop.

“’Forever’ acknowledges that as a child of divorce and witness to the 50% divorce rate, I am naturally suspicious of promises of lifelong commitment. But deep down I’m a romantic. In real life, I see more and more examples of decades-long, loving, and committed relationships. I’ve come to see that happily-ever-after really means that all we can do is try.”

