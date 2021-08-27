listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Earlier this year, singer/songwriter/guitarist Emily Wolfe released her second full-length album, Outlier. One of our favorite tracks is danceable pop tune with and ‘80s feel, “Vermillion Park.”

Wolfe says“Vermillion Park is heavily based on my love of the Cars, with a twist of modern pop elements like Arturia drum samples and synth pads. I wanted to write a hooky pop tune that incorporated those big, long-duration electric guitar chords you hear in the chorus of “Just What I Needed” and the catchy synth sounds of “Drive.” The goal with this song was to bring people back to the days of their first high school crush.”

