“Something Better” is the lead single off Emily Wolfe‘s upcoming sophomore album, Outlier due out June 25th.

In an interview with Atwood Magazine, Wolfe says, “‘Something Better’ is about feeling stuck in time. It’s about the point of chaos in life that ends up creating real change for the better. I wrote it during a pretty lonely period in my life, but it ended up being a song I’m very proud of. Musically, I wanted to draw from my influence of The Cars, but add a modern pop twist.”

Emily Wolfe is a powerful singer/songwriter and guitarist out of Austin, TX. She melted some faces when she played WFPK’s Live Lunch a couple years ago. And we can’t wait to hear the rest of Outlier this summer!

