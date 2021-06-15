listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

“Price of Blue” is a deeply emotional track from the critically acclaimed album Head of Roses from Flock of Dimes (a.k.a. Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner). The song examines one of the biggest ways a relationship dissolves: lack of communication.

About the track, Wasner says: “This song is about trying, and failing, to connect. It’s about the ways in which, despite our best efforts, we misunderstand each other, and become so attached to stories that we’re unable to see the truth that’s right in front of us. And it’s about the invisible mark that another person can leave on your body, heart and mind long after their absence. It can be difficult to make sense of the memory of your experience when the reality on the surface is always shifting—when the story you’re telling, or the story you’ve been told, unravels, leaving you with a handful of pieces and no idea how they used to fit together.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.