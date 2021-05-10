listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

It’s the feeling that we’ve been sharing. Frank Turner has the song that perfectly sums up what we’ve all been missing: the live music experience. “The Gathering”, his first new music in two years, nails our pent up frustration of not being able to share that communal feeling and excitement.

It’s a high energy anthemic blast that features fiery guitar work from Jason Isbell and powerful drumming by Dom Howard from Muse. It’s a song for our times.

“[‘The Gathering’ is] about that moment when you come together in a room full of people, and you lean on a stranger and sing along with the chorus and get the words wrong,” Turner said in a statement. “It’s a song about what we’ve been missing, that sense of coming together, and how ready I am to get back to it. The last year has been incredibly difficult and frustrating for everyone, not least the people who work and revel in live music.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.