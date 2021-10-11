listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

UK folk-punk singer Frank Turner pretty much captures the emotions many of us have been feeling during the pandemic with his new song “Haven’t Been Doing So Well.” It’s a cathartic punk rock anthem and preview of his upcoming new album FTHC due out February 11th. It’s also a huge plus in our book that he mentions Muhammad Ali in the lyrics!

“It’s exciting to finally get the new music I’ve been working on out into the world after the last miserable 18 months,” Turner explained in a statement. “It’s been a difficult time for a lot of people and their mental health, myself included, and discussing that openly is important to me, so this is a song about anxiety and the struggles that come with that.”

We’re looking forward to the new album and seeing him in concert. WFPK is proud to present Frank Turner at the Mercury Ballroom Friday, October 15th!

