listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Fruit Bats, masterminded by Eric D. Johnson, has shared the upbeat new single “The Balcony”, complete with warm drum machines and melodica. It appears on the new album, “The Pet Parade”, out now via Merge Records. It’s our #listenhear! Song of the Day. Johnson co-directed the accompanying video with his wife Annie Beedy. He says it was “inspired by Cabaret (the film version) mixed with the Star Wars cantina scene and a dash of The Mighty Boosh, with a storyline inspired by Dirty Dancing and Steve McQueen’s Lovers Rock,”

“My wife Annie is one of my favorite visual artists. We’ve collaborated on many album covers over the years, but this our first video. “The Balcony” is a song about patience in isolation, waiting for the world to change while staring out at an empty street. “. So, in Annie’s words, “We created an alternate world — in our basement — where crowded clubs, real live crushes, and chance encounters still exist”.

