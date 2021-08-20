listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Baltimore synth-pop band Future Islands has returned with the new one-off single, “Peach,” their first new music this year. While continuing with their trademark bass and synth sound, the song is a bit mellower than usual with vocalist Samuel T. Herring contemplating the ups and downs of life, ultimately finding hope.

“Life is the reason I’m holding on. Death is in the season and it’s pushing me ‘round. But I’m not giving up, not today.”

