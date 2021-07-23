listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Who said soul was dead? Meet Gabriels, the LA based trio featuring vocalist Jacob Lusk with producers Ryan Hope and Ari Balouzian. Their soul and gospel infused new single “Love and Hate in a Different Time” showcases their timeless genre-defying sound. It’s the title track to their debut EP that Elton John has called “one of my favourite records in forever” and “one of the most seminal records I’ve heard in the past 10 years.” Count us in as fans as well!

This short film directed by band member Ryan Hope takes us on a journey of the dance floor with a selection of clips taken since 1894. Hope says “The actual definition of the dance floor is something that has always fascinated us. It’s a space we express ourselves ultimately.”

Be sure to check out this amazing live performance as well!



