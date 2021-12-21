listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Australian rockers Gang of Youths shared the new song, “tend the garden.” It’s another preview we get of their upcoming album, angel in realtime, due out in February via Warner Records.

In a statement, the band said, “The album is about the life and legacy of (songwriter/frontman) Dave Le’aupepe’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington.”

Here’s how Le’aupepe describes “tend the garden”: “My dad was a gifted and passionate gardener. It’s where he funneled a lot of his energy and sensitivity, and despite our humble surroundings, we were always surrounded by beauty. The journey he made from Samoa to NZ to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret and terrible choices. I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment. We never knew his story until after he died, so this is the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of.”

Gang of Youths will be appearing in Louisville at the Mercury Ballroom on April 25.

