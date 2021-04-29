listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

More great news from one of our favorite bands! Garbage just released their new song “No Gods No Masters”. It is the title track of their upcoming album due for release June 11th. Frontwoman Shirley Manson says the inspiration for the song came from her trip to Chile during the country’s massive protests against corruption and inequality.

Manson added: “This song is about re-imagining our society for the future, for our children and not making the same mistakes over and over again and allowing greed to corrupt our thinking.”

“I tried to make sense of the world, I was trying to make sense of left and right, literally. Like why do some people vote right? Why do some people vote left? And all of that comes from a concern for ourselves, for our friends, for our families, ultimately, for our babies. I was really inspired by going to Chile. I went to Santiago during the protests there, which were profoundly moving. We were driving down the street, and the whole city was covered in graffiti, like all the old museums and palaces. And I was shocked. The beautiful people that I was with said, ‘But why are you so shocked? We’re protesting human lives and you’re more shocked that property and buildings and monuments have been hurt here. And, in fact, human beings are being hurt, and this is what you must focus on.’ That was like a slap in the face.”

