listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

What originally started out as a commercial jingle idea pitched to AT&T, was the start of what became the catchy, bouncy new song from The Jayhawks front man /singer/songwriter Gary Louris. It was after they turned it down, that he added verses, chorus and bridge to complete “Almost Home”, which Louris calls “a story of travel and longing.”

It’s the latest track off his new solo album Jump For Joy, due to hit record store shelves June 4 via Sham/Thirty Tigers. It was written, performed, recorded and produced entirely by Louris himself.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.