Melbourne-based indie-folk artist Grace Cummings has just released the new song “Heaven,” the lead track from her sophomore album Storm Queen, set to release on January 14. It’s her powerfully hypnotic vocals that command your attention as she imagines heaven as a place where the “air is clean, and things stop going up in flames.”

The album’s first single comes with a music video directed and produced by Gil Gilmour. Cummings said this about the new song:“The chorus to ‘Heaven’ has the words ‘Ave Maria’ in it, but not because I’m religious in any way. To me talking about God or Mother Mary is a way of labeling something beautiful.”

