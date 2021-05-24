listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

“Better days are looking up the road, and to celebrate we just dropped a brand new song.” So says Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong of the highly optimistic and cheerful new rocking anthem called “Pollyanna.”

Green Day will be embarking on a series of US live dates this summer alongside Fall Out Boy, Weezer and special guests The Interruptors as part of their joint Hella Mega Tour.

