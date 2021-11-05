listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Green Day released another new song today. “Holy Toledo!” is the third new tune from the trio this year, following “Pollyanna” and “Here Comes the Shock”.

“Holy Toledo!” is an energetic, pop-punk infused number that appears on the soundtrack to the new rom-com “Mark, Mary and Some Other People”, which opens today in theatres and on streaming. Announcing the new song, Green Day wrote, “Damn right, we’re tearing it up tonight!”

Green Day have been very busy lately. In addition to the new music, the band recently wrapped up their Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. And Green Day are set to release the “BBC Sessions” album, featuring performances from 1994-2001.

In the meantime, enjoy "Holy Toledo!"…





