Trying to describe the music that Swedish-American band Grizfolk makes is a bit difficult. We hear it as an upbeat blend of electro-folk and pop. It’s often just referred to as “Grizfolk music” because they are hard to pigeonhole. However you may try to label it, they have just released their new self-titled album, and we’re really loving the catchy track “Now That I Know.”

Here’s what the band says about the tune: “It’s a song about that feeling of knowing something may not work out based on one little thing. Maybe you’re incredibly invested in something, but there’s one bad apple that ruins the whole basket, and it hurts so bad because you know in your head it’s such a small thing, but it’s not perfect and you’re a perfectionist.” Enjoy!

