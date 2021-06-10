listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

The German-born, New York-based duo HAERTS (Nini Fabi and Benny Gebert) just released their third album, Dream Nation. One of our favorite tunes on it is the bouncy retro-pop song “Days Go By”. It’s got an irresistible funky, jazzy groove that feels like a cool breeze on a summer’s day.

Along with new song comes this live video version shot in North Hollywood at Valentine Recording Studios.

HAERTS says: “’Days Go By’ is our California Dreaming Summer song on the album. We filmed and recorded the video last week in LA. It was the first time the band played together since Covid and since we recorded the song in New Orleans. It really felt like the sun rising after an excruciatingly long night.”

