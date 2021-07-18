listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Haim have just released another new song! Titled “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache”, the tune appears on the soundtrack to the Netflix film, “The Last Letter From Your Lover”, which is scheduled to premiere on the streaming channel July 23rd.

The trio tweeted that the track was recorded “in the depths of quar”. The song was co-produced by Dave Fridmann and Ariel Rechtshaid, who co-produced (along with Rostam) Haim‘s most recent album, Women in Music Pt. III.

In a press statement, Haim said, “The scene we were making the song for was all about movement, so we felt like we needed a traveling beat, which spurred the initial idea. Film director Augustine Frizzell said she wanted something playful, so it was a collaborative effort.”

Give a listen to “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” below.

