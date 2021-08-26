listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Hayes Carll is back with the new song, “You Get It All.” It’s an honest declaration of all the good and bad, the highs and lows that come with a love relationship:

“I knew the night we met that you get it all; all my lows and all my highs/all my truth, all my lies/all my rights and all my wrongs.”

It’s the title track and first taste we get from his upcoming new album, due October 29, via Dualtone Records.

“I like to tug at heartstrings, find commonality with others, reflect on my own life, and sometimes I do it in a lighthearted way,” says Carll while discussing the new album. “A lot of musical styles found their way onto this record, but my first and most formative influences came from country music. This is a country singer-songwriter record. It’s just unapologetically me.”

WFPK is proud to present Hayes Carll at Headliners Music Hall on September 11.

