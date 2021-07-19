listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Heartless Bastards have dropped another new song that will be part of their forthcoming album. “Photograph” is the second single from on the band’s latest LP, A Beautiful Life, which is set for release on September 10th.

Frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom says of the new song, “‘Photograph’ is about building bridges. We have to approach each other with love and give each other some room to grow. When we went into the studio the song was conceptual in form, and with its complicated structure, I wasn’t even sure it was going to work. I put trust in my instincts and had faith it was all going to translate. There weren’t a lot of rehearsals leading up to it. It was fresh and exciting to dive right in. There can be a lot of magic in those moments where you’re vulnerably finding your way through a new song and the recording light is on. Having the brilliant musicianship of Jesse Ebaugh, Greg Clifford, and Lauren Gurgiolo was monumental. Lauren and I trading leads over a psychedelic landscape might be one of my favorite musical moments to date. It was everything I hoped it would be and then some. I really feel the stars aligned and we created something really special.”

A Beautiful Life will be Heartless Bastards‘ first album in five years. The first single, “How Low”, was released earlier this year.

