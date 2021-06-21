listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

It comes as great news that Heartless Bastards have released their first new music in more than half a decade! “How Low”, with its R&B grooves inspired by the Jackson Five, is the first taste we get of the upcoming new album, A Beautiful Life, due out September 10.

The song “was inspired by my frustration with late-stage capitalism’s effect on humanity and our environment,” frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom said. “It’s becoming harder and harder to choose a simple life; so many people struggle to get ahead so they don’t get left behind. I believe that a truly elevated, conscious society is one that seeks to lift each other up—one where we work for the common good.”

