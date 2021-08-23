listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

It’s been a long 5 years since we’ve had a new album from one of our favorite rock ‘n’ roll bands, Heartless Bastards. We’re excited that the wait is almost over! Their latest work, A Beautiful Life, will be available September 10, and we just got another tasty preview with the new track, “You Never Know.”

The new song comes with an adventurous video, complete with a love story, a zebra and expressive face paint.

Frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom says: “When I wrote “You Never Know,” I imagined it being in “Moonrise Kingdom,” the Wes Anderson film, even though the movie has already been made. There’s a sense of adventure and innocence that youth embodies whether it’s with love or goals and dreams. This song is a reminder to stay open. Life is short. Take chances.”

