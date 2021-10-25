listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Just in time for “the most wonderful time of the year,” Hiss Golden Messenger (the project of M.C. Taylor) has released a new holiday album. O Come All Ye Faithful features his take on standards, covers (Woody Guthrie, Spiritualized, and Creedence Clearwater Revival,” some gospel hymns and original tracks.

One of the new tunes is “Grace,” which Taylor says “is about keeping a light for those that are struggling or lost or confused or grieving: the gone ones, our children, poets, teachers. My friends Nathaniel Rateliff, Aoife O’Donovan and Sonyia Turner help me on the choruses.”

Regarding the album he adds: “Big, brash holiday music—the type that we hear in big-box stores in the middle of December—has never resonated with me, and this past year it felt absolutely dissonant. I wanted to make a seasonal record that felt more in step with the way that I, and so many others, experience this time of year: quiet, contemplative, searching and bittersweet. The intention was to make a seasonal record with vibe.”

