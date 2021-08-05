listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Hometown heroes Houndmouth have officially announced that their upcoming album Good For You will be released November 5. In addition to that good news, they have just released the raucous new song “Las Vegas.” It’s the third preview track from the new album.

We were lucky to get a live preview of the songs when they headlined our first Waterfront Wednesday last month! Now the band is currently gearing for their first post-pandemic tour starting August 14. WFPK is proud to be presenting the group once again on November 24 at Old Forester Paristown Hall!

“We came here to win/we didn’t come for the entertainment/I believe/I believe in Las Vegas/The city of plastic/So real it’s dangerous.” Check out here:

