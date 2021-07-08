listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, or iDKHOW, is the indie pop duo led by frontman, multi-instrumentalist, mastermind Dallon Weekes and drummer Ryan Seaman.

Their new live version of “New Invention” (Clubhouse Session) is powerful alt anthem built around a booming bass line, with Dallon’s vocals shining through as he sings, “…despite your good intentions the girl is like an architect / and I am just a new invention…”

The original version of the song can be found on their debut album Razzmatazz out now via Fearless Records.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.